Copa América Conmebol responds to FIFPRO for pronouncement | Copa America 2021 Argentina – Colombia

Conmebol described this Tuesday as “unfair and discriminatory” the statement from the International Footballers Union (FIFPRO), which expressed concern about the relocation of the Copa América to Brazil just a few days before the tournament and in a country that “has a alarming number “of covid-19 cases. The president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez, contested this position by FIFPRO in a public letter, which had stressed that the short period in which the change of venue was confirmed “could have serious consequences for the health of the professional footballers, staff and the general public. “

“The treatment received by FIFPRO seems to us to be unfair and discriminatory, since the only thing that Conmebol has done during this pandemic is to take care of the health of the players and guarantee their work, which should be in the highest interest of the union of players, “said Domínguez.

He also said that he understood that “FIFPRO, with its offices in the Netherlands, must have little knowledge about the behavior in the region” when making these statements about possible consequences for the health of the participants in the Copa América, relocated to Brazil after being left out of Argentina and Colombia.

In this regard, Domínguez underlines “that the Copa América will be played without an audience, in strict compliance with the health protocols of both Conmebol and Brazil, which include a strict health bubble, so our players, operating personnel and much less the general public. ”

“We consider it disrespectful that FIFPRO has not even taken the trouble to consult on the protocols, statistics and considerations presented, and that it still prepares and disseminates communications without relying on data and objective information, easily accessible,” writes Domínguez.

Domínguez said that “it is extremely striking” that Conmebol does not have news of any FIFPRO statement about the celebration of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup that are underway, and taking into account that “those who participate in that competition are the same South American delegations who will play the Copa América in the same region. ”

In the letter, Domínguez recalls that Conmebol was “the first Confederation to suspend its tournaments at the beginning of the pandemic, prioritizing the health of the players and the South American football family” and that once the sanitary protocols applied were resumed they achieved “a 99% effective “

“We are the only confederation that has managed to obtain vaccines for 100% of professional players from all member countries, in addition to the entire football community,” he said, noting that to date more than 70 have been immunized. % of the soccer population “.

The letter ends by inviting FIFPRO to inquire “fully before sending any type of communication since it is not the first time that they have disseminated this type of unfounded documents that show clear discrimination towards the region.” Conmebol announced on Monday that the Copa América, already postponed last year due to the covid, will be played in Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic.

This after being ruled out Argentina, precisely for health reasons, and Colombia, in principle the other shared headquarters and involved in a social and political outbreak.

