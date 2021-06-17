Copa América: Colombia and Venezuela do not hurt each other and draw without goals

Colombia stalked with all its resources and Venezuela resisted the pressure supported by a superb performance by goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez in a match on the second day of Group B of the Copa América that left the first goalless draw in the city of Goiania.

The result halted the coffee team’s ambition to add three points to the good harvest that left their 1-0 victory over Ecuador in their debut four days ago.

For Vinotinto, the point also knows little, but it allows the Portuguese coach to regroup his ranks and work with more confidence after a traumatic debut: with a 3-0 defeat against Brazil and with a squad decimated by several cases of covid-19.

The second day of the group will be closed later by the host team of this Copa América against Peru, which makes its debut.

The Ecuadorian team, which had a break today, will collide with Venezuela next Sunday, while Colombia will face the Peruvian Blanquirroja while Canarinha follows the games on television.

