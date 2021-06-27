Copa América: Chile’s national team would suffer the loss of four figures in the next phase

Although you rested on the last day of the group stage of the Copa América Brasil 2021 and with your place assured in the next round, the Chilean National Team would lose several figures in the quarterfinal game of the tournament.

Through Twitter, the Red team issued a statement informing that the players Erick Thumb, Gary Mendel, Alexis Sánchez and Guillermo Maripan they are injured and likely to be disregarded in the knockout phase.

“The Medical Corps of the Chilean National Team informs: The player Erick Pulgar suffered a low-grade muscle injury, which has evolved satisfactorily, being in kinesic treatment. A decision will be made according to his clinical and imaging evolution to see if he is in a position to be present at the next game. “

“The footballer Gary Medel presented a slight muscular injury that has evolved satisfactorily and will progressively return to training. The athlete Alexis Sánchez continues with his recovery according to schedule, determining in the coming days the possibility of his eventual participation in the next competition phase “.

“The player Guillermo Maripán has a microfibrillary tear in the anterior rectus of the right leg, for which he will be in the recovery stage and is not in a position to participate in the rest of the competition,” says the medical report.

