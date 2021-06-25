Copa América: César Farías revealed the key to Boliva’s defeat against Uruguay

The coach of Bolivia, the Venezuelan César Farías, regretted this Thursday that it was not possible to “translate into goals” what the Bolivian squad was looking for in the match in which the Green fell 0-2 against Uruguay on the fourth round of the Cup. America.

“We simply could not translate into goals what we wanted and at a time when we could have gone zero to zero in the first half and come with strength to the second, it did not happen,” Farías lamented in the press conference after the match played in the Arena Pantanal stadium in the Brazilian city of Cuiabá.

Bolivia was playing a good game, but the goal received near the end of the first half “complicated” it and made the “Charrúas” “more solid in defense and it was difficult to break their lines,” he said.

“But at no time did the players get discouraged, they tried to play, they tried to go, hold the ball, they balanced the game with the ball and well, the result could not be achieved,” said the Venezuelan.

The strategist said that “it hurts to lose” because his managers have shown improvements “in many aspects”, but he acknowledged that this should be extrapolated “in victories” because the results “are the ones that most rejoice the soul and the heart of a footballer.”

The cup has not been “easy” for Bolivia, because after two good games in the South American qualifiers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the squad was hit by the cases of covid-19 detected in their ranks and an expulsion in the first game of the continental contest, he considered.

“Falling on the players who have been willing, who have shown football does not seem honest on my part,” said Farías, who also lamented the number of yellow cards that Green received.

The Venezuelan remarked that in all the matches played so far, the Bolivians committed “fewer fouls than the rival” but ended up “receiving more cards,” something that should be “worth reflecting on for those who lead the games.”

“There are things that one sees, analyzes and continues working, but the result always stimulates and we are needing it,” he added.

Bolivia is bottom of Group A without units, while Uruguay has four in a series led by Argentina with seven points. La Verde will face Albiceleste next Monday in Cuiabá on the fifth and final date of the group stage, while Uruguay will face Paraguay.

