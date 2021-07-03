Copa América: Brazil’s tremendous defensive might under Tite’s command

The Brazilian National Team managed to get a pass to the semifinals of the Copa América 2021 after defeating the Chilean National Team in the quarterfinals, in one more duel where they go unbeaten.

So far in the Copa América, Brazil has not conceded a goal in three of five games, so it remains, along with Argentina, the team with the fewest goals against in the competition.

Defensive strength is something that has characterized the management of Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as Tite, because according to information from the “OptaJavier” account, Brazil has not conceded a goal in 41 of the 59 games he leads the club.

41 – Brazil did not receive goals in 41 of the 59 games (69.5%) that Tite has as coach. Unbeatable. “

This data is reflected in the tremendous mark that Tite has since he took the team, since of those 59 games he has achieved a total of 42 wins, 11 draws and only 4 losses, of which three have been in friendly duels.

