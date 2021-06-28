Copa América: Brazil wins group B despite not passing the draw against Ecuador

The Brazilian team tied this Sunday with Ecuador 1-1 in the last day of Group B, which won easily and closed with an emerging team on the court and its star, Neymar, on the bench.

The match, played at the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium in Goiania, showed a lackluster Brazil that came to fulfill the classified commitment, and undefeated, after having won all their previous matches.

Read also: Copa América 2021: Qualified for the quarterfinals; the crosses at the moment

With dominance for both teams and an Ecuador that came forward with the desire to beat the reigning Cup champion, the first to score was the Scratch who scored in the 36th minute through Eder Militao.

But for the second half Ecuador went out with everything to look for the goal that would qualify him for the quarterfinals and those led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro achieved it in the 52nd minute, with a conquest by Ángel Mena, which helped him to pass to the fourth place in the group and eliminate Venezuela, which lost by the minimum with Peru in the other match that was played simultaneously.

The Brazilian coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ played it with a mixed roster, to give rest to his figures, among which the absence of Neymar was noted, who saw the actions from the tribune.

The group was won by Brazil with 10 points, followed by Peru with 7 units, Colombia with 4 and Ecuador qualified with 3, while Venezuela was eliminated from the Cup. The quarterfinals, which are defined in the day of Group A tomorrow Monday, they will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Goiania and Brasilia next Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content