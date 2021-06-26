Copa América: Brazil loses Atlético de Madrid defender Felipe for the rest of the tournament

Central defender Felipe Monteiro, from Atlético de Madrid, was called off from the Brazilian team this Saturday due to a right knee injury, so he will miss the remainder of the Copa América.

The Canarinha coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite‘He called in his place defender Léo Ortiz, from Bragantino and who will join a concentration with the absolute for the first time.

Felipe suffered a sprain to his right knee on June 16, a day before Brazil beat Peru (4-0), on the second day of group B of the Copa América in 2021.

The player underwent examinations the next day, when “a partial injury to the external collateral ligament” of his right knee was detected, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

In recent days, he did physiotherapy work, but last Thursday a new resonance found that the Atlético de Madrid center-back would not have conditions to recover in time to play in this Copa América, which ends on July 10.

Felipe, 32 years old, was one of the few Brazilian footballers who until now had not enjoyed minutes in the American competition and now he is forced to say goodbye to concentration for that knee problem.

His replacement, Léo Ortiz, is 25 years old and was revealed by the Porto Alegre International. He also went through Sport Recife before joining the ranks of Bragantino, with whom he has already completed a hundred games.

The defender will join the delegation of the Brazilian team, already classified for the quarterfinals, next Tuesday, at the end of the first phase of the Copa América.