Copa América: Bolivia’s national team presents four positive cases for Covid-19 prior to its debut

After announcing the eleven positive cases reported by the Venezuelan National Team, the Bolivian National Team is the second national team to suffer the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic prior to the Copa América.

Through Twitter, the Bolivian team released through a statement the results of the PCR tests that the team and the coaching staff underwent, giving four positives per Covid-19.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis will replace Nicolás Ibáñez with Rayados de Monterrey striker

“After having carried out the PCR swab tests to the Bolivian delegation that is in Brazil for the Conmebol Copa América 2021, three positive cases were detected in players and one in the coaching staff,” the statement said.

RELEASE pic.twitter.com/QEOLElIZ0L – Bolivian Football Federation (@FBF_BO) June 13, 2021

It should be noted that the Copa América Brasil 2021 will start this Sunday, June 13 with the matches Brazil vs Venezuela and Colombia vs Ecuador, in the activity corresponding to group A in the continental tournament.

Read also: Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin joins the felines’ preseason (PHOTOS)

Follow us on

Bolivian team Copa América 2020 Conmebol