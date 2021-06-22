Copa América: Arturo Vidal responds to rumors about alleged party during Chile concentration

After the controversy that was generated in the Chilean National Team, due to an alleged party with women in the concentration hotel during the Copa América 2021, Arturo Vidal came out to clarify the situation and left a note to the press.

In statements for the channel of the America’s Cup, Vidal reaffirmed the version that it was a hairdresser who entered the concentration of chili and assured that they are “used” to the press in their country trying to get this type of version that “stains” the campus.

Also read: MLS: “Chicharito” Hernández did attend the media after the Galaxy vs Seattle

“In Chile one is already used to it, they always look for things where there are none. We know we made a mistake with the hairdresser, we didn’t mean to do it badly “

Although he denied the version of the party, “King Arturo” acknowledged that they were wrong when introducing a person outside the Chilean National Team during the concentration, putting the health of the entire squad at risk.

“It is done. It does not have to be done and we will not do it again “

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content