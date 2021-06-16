Copa América: Arturo Vidal launches an emotional message for Lionel Messi after his match on matchday 1

Football player Arturo vidal of the Chilean Selection and the Inter de Milan in Serie A, he sent an emotional message to Lionel Messi after facing Argentina, at the start of the Copa América in Brazil 2021.

Soccer gave me a good future for my family, but the most beautiful thing it gave me are my friends. How nice to see you always extraterrestrial, “was Arturo Vidal’s message.

The South American midfielder launched this message after his team’s 1-goal draw against Argentina, where he highlighted the friendship he has with Lionel Messi thanks to football when they played together for Barcelona.

Arturo Vidal did not hesitate to call the Argentine attacker extraterrestrial, who for many is considered the best footballer in history in this sport, due to his style of play and won to date.

