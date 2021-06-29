Copa América: Argentina thrashes Bolivia with a double from Lionel Messi (Summary, Video)

The Argentine national team had no problems to beat the Bolivian national team, on Day 5 of the 2021 Copa América, to seal their place in the quarterfinals as leader of Group B.

Lionel messi twice, Alejandro “el Papu” Gómez Y Lautaro Martinez were in charge of scoring against the Bolivian National Team, for whom he discounted Erwin Saavedra at minute 60.

In the first half, it was “el Papu” Gómez who opened the scoring for the Albiceleste, with a great goal after a ballooned pass from Lionel Messi, putting his team ahead only at minute 10.

After this, Messi would score from eleven steps at minute 33, so that ten minutes later he got his double in a play where he received a pass from Sergio “el Kun” Agüero and hit the ball before the goalkeeper’s exit.

For the second half, Bolivia got the honor from Saavedra, but the pleasure did not last long, because five minutes later Lautaro Martínez scored to put the final 4-1 in favor of Argentina.

After this victory and advance as leader of group A, the Argentine National Team will face the Ecuadorian National Team in the quarterfinals, which finished the group stage as fourth place in Group B.

