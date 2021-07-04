Copa América: Argentina defeats Ecuador and advances to the semifinals (Summary, Goals)

The Argentine National Team managed to get a pass to the Copa América semifinals after defeating the Ecuadorian National Team 3-0, with scores from Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martónez and Rodrigo De Paul.

After achieving this victory, the Albiceleste team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will face the Colombian National Team in the semifinals, in search of reaching the final of the championship.

But in the 39th minute, a deep ball from Marcos Acuña demanded a departure from Galínez to cut Nicolás González who drifted the ball at the feet of Lionel Messi who sent a precise pass to leave Rodrigo De Paul facing an empty goal where defined with a cross shot.

In the second half, Alfaro bet on the income of Gonzalo Plata and Michael Estrada to renew his illusions of leveling the score.

In the 73rd minute, Argentina was able to get out of the siege a bit and put together a collective play that ended with a shot just deflected by Lionel Messi, who two minutes later smashed a free kick into the wall.

But in the 84th minute came the goal that reassured the Albiceleste with pressure from Ángel Di María to Piero Hincapié for the assistance of Lionel Messi to Lautaro Martínez who defined with a furious shot to inflate the net.

On the last play of the match, Rodrigo De Paul gave a speed rating to Ángel Di María, who was touched and moved by Piero Hincapié and although at first glance Wilton Sampaio scored a penalty then, at the request of the VAR, he signaled a free kick and sent off Ecuadorian defense.

However, from that free kick on the edge of the area, Lionel Messi placed it in the left corner of Galíndez to seal the victory of the Albiceleste and mark the fourth of his personal harvest in this Copa América.

