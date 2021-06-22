Copa América: Argentina beats Paraguay by the minimum and is placed as leader of its group

The Argentine team on Monday linked its second consecutive triumph in the Copa América, 1-0 over Paraguay, and with seven points after three starts, it secured its classification two dates before the quarterfinals.

La Albiceleste reached the lead of Group A and left Paraguay parked with three points in two presentations. The connection Lionel Messi-Ángel Di María appeared at the dawn of a match that was presumed closed and rough. But nothing that resists a beautiful aesthetic conception.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul would be reinforced with Renato Ibarra for the Apertura 2021

The maneuver started from a deception of midfielder Adrián Cubas by Messi, who today equaled the already retired Javier Mascherano in the record for the most official matches with the national team, 147.

The captain gave the ball to Di María, who gained ground on the left, threatened to drop a shoe from a distance but delicately filtered the pass to Alejandro Gómez.

Then ‘el Papu’ threw the ball over goalkeeper Antony Silva before stopping at the back of the net. The timer marked just 10 minutes of the game played at the Mané Garrincha stadium.

The fourth day of Group B will be played this Thursday. Lionel Scaloni’s pupils will have rest while at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Goiania Bolivia and Uruguay will collide and here, in Brasilia, Chile and Paraguay will meet.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content