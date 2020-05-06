MADRID – The European Championship that was going to be held this summer will be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, after the meetings held by UEFA on Tuesday via videoconference with league, club and union associations.

Conmebol, the organization that governs South American international football, announced on Tuesday a similar measure to suspend the Copa América.

The Euro was scheduled between June 12 and July 12 and was to be held at 12 different venues to commemorate its 60th anniversary, with the opening match at the Rome Olympics between Italy and Turkey and the semi-finals and the final at Wembley, London.

Like the European competition, Copa América was scheduled between June 12 and July 12 in Argentina and Colombia.

At the end of this month the European qualifiers were going to be played to decide the last participating teams, among them the one that must be completed by the group from Spain that would come out of the confrontations Bosnia and Herzegovina / Northern Ireland – Slovakia / Republic of Ireland.

Sweden and Poland are the other rivals of the Spanish team.

In the absence of official communication from UEFA, the postponement of the postponement has been unanimously accepted by clubs and leagues so that domestic competitions can be ended, interrupted in countries such as Spain due to the outbreak of the disease, in principle during two days.

Some of those who had to be quarantined. For more content of Un Nuevo Día go to www.telemundo.com/now

UEFA must also specify with the parties how to proceed with the Champions League and the Europa League, totally suspended since that week due to the disease and pending their development, although the intention is that they can be completed.

For this, it is not ruled out to modify its format, that the heats are played in a single match or that they are played as a final to four.

UEFA summoned all stakeholders, including unions, via video conference today to address the situation in continental competitions and some associations have already announced the decision to postpone the Eurocup by one year.

.