Copa América, Alexis Sánchez hopes to play the last matches with the Chilean national team | National teams

The good news: Chile is classified to the quarterfinals of the Copa América in Brazil 2021. The not so good for Alexis Sánchez, who has seen it on TV, is that the goal was achieved without him. And he doesn’t want to accept it!

Or at least he does not expect to resign without fighting and that is why he has decided to hasten his recovery from a muscle discomfort, which he suffered just before the trip to Brazil.

The so-called ‘Child Wonder’ in Chile made it clear on his Instagram account that he is struggling with all the tools he has at his disposal to be in the semifinals or the final, if Chile manages to qualify.

“To the extreme for a dream,” he wrote in his last message, full of optimism.

However, according to the program La Red Deportes, the player’s withdrawal will be for the entire tournament and, no matter how hard he tries, the times will not give him to reach Brazil. The source says that, in the best of cases, he will be available for an eventual final but would only have one or two workouts, which would be risky for his own recovery, thinking in the long term.

However, the coach Martín Lasarte has said that he will wait for him until the last day and has declared himself so optimistic that he even expects it for the quarterfinals. It remains to be seen if, in the end, so much effort pays off.