Copa América: Alexis Sánchez “breaks down” and will not play the first phase of the contest

The front Alexis Sanchez He was ruled out of the first four games of the Chilean team in the Copa América 2021 soccer for presenting a muscle injury in his leg, as confirmed by official sources a few hours after La Roja left for Brazil to play his first game on Monday.

“The Medical Corps informs that the player Alexis Sánchez after training yesterday presented a muscle injury of the plantar thin,” the Chilean team said in a statement.

The estimated recovery time for the player exceeds the first phase of the championship, during which the athlete will remain in Chile together with the medical team for his recovery, they added from La Roja.

It was during a training session last Friday when Sánchez presented an ailment in his right leg that prevented him from finishing the practice, however, initially, it was ruled out that the situation was something more serious.

The news was confirmed this Saturday morning a few hours after La Roja travels to Brazil, where it will debut on Monday June 14 against Argentina at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

According to the information, in addition to missing the duel against Argentina, Alexis Sánchez will also not be able to play the commitments with Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The Inter forward was, together with Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and Arturo Vidal, one of the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte’s big bets for this edition of the tournament. Chile is part of group B of the Copa América, along with Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina.

