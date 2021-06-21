Copa América 2021: Yoshimar Yotún reaches 100 games played with the Peruvian National Team

Midfielder Yoshimar Yotún continues to show that he is living a great moment in his career, reaching a significant number of games played defending the colors of the Peruvian National Team.

Through Twitter, the Peruvian team dedicated an emotional congratulation to the midfielder of the Cruz Azul Machine by adding his hundred games played with the national team after starting as a starter against Colombia.

“We congratulate Yoshimar Yotún, who tonight will celebrate his 100th match with our @SeleccionPeru. The best hits, ‘Yoshi’! #UnidosPorNuestrosColores # ArribaPerú”, they wrote.

At the moment, the Peruvian National Team is on the way to achieving its first victory in the Copa America Brazil 2021 by defeating momentarily by the slightest difference against the Colombian National Team.

