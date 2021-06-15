Copa América 2021: The words of Lionel Messi after Argentina’s draw against Chile

Lionel Messi, crack of the Selection of Argentina, expressed his feelings after the draw of the Albiceleste squad against the Chile selection in the Copa América debut for both squads this Monday.

At the end of the game, Messi pointed out that Chile’s tying goal affected Argentina after they went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from his free kick in the first half.

“The draw gave them peace of mind, they started to handle the ball and we couldn’t have it. The game got complicated there,” acknowledged Messi.

Messi: “We lacked tranquility” La Pulga analyzed the draw against Chile and palpitated what is coming against Uruguay.https: //t.co/m02rsvpT8h – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 14, 2021

We lacked tranquility, when we got the advantage we could not have it, the field did not help much, but we needed to have control of the ball, play faster, which they did when they tied, “he added.

We wanted to start winning, it was important to start with a victory against a difficult opponent. Now Uruguay is coming, which is also going to be even and complicated. They are two very tough games to start this Copa América and that’s why we wanted to start winning but hey, we have to start in Uruguay, “he closed.

