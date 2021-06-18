Copa América 2021: Suzy Cortez wishes Lionel Messi luck with spicy photoshoot

Suzy Cortez, Brazilian model and a great follower of Lionel Messi, dedicated a daring and spicy photo session to the FC Barcelona star, with the intention of giving him luck so that he can win the Copa América this summer with the Argentina National Team and with that end that cycle of failures with the albiceleste.

Suzy Cortez, through her official Twitter account, published a series of photographs where she can be seen with the Argentina shirt that brings the ’10’ on Messi’s back and with a rather mischievous outfit indicating what her intention is with the photos, looking to give luck to the Barcelona crack so that he is champion of the America’s Cup.

“I was tied or RJ to personally deliver to Água do meu banho to give a lot to my idol Messi in the Copa América. So I also decided to have a photographic test in front of Estádio Nilton Santos also to give a draw, I am confident that Argentina will be the champion in 2021. ”, Suzy published on her official social networks.

I was tied or RJ to personally deliver to Água do meu banho to give raffle to my idol Messi in the Copa América. So I also decided to have a photographic test in front of Estádio Nilton Santos also to give a raffle, I am confident that Argentina will be the champion in 2021. ⚽️ ❤ pic.twitter.com/qsfJl3Tqo1 – Suzy Cortez (@SuzyCortez_) June 17, 2021

In addition, he also published a photo where he is seen wearing the England National Team shirt praising the talent and qualities of Phil Foden, Manchester City footballer, whom he compared with Messi and categorically assured that he has everything to be the best of the world and be at the level of La Pulga.

