Copa América 2021 – Scaloni: “Having qualified gives us peace of mind”

06/22/2021

Act. At 11:19 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Argentine coach, Lionel scaloni, highlighted the great performance of his team after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa América by defeating Paraguay (1-0): “Having qualified gives us peace of mind and now we will regain strength and training. What worries me today is the physical condition of my players. The conditions were not the best to play.”.

The technician, what took the reins of the albiceleste after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, stressed that there are also things to improve for the final phase: “The second half is also a merit of Paraguay. Obviously there are things to improve as in all the games. Paraguay was fresh and we had come to play very recently. In the second half the team tried not to generate chances and at times looked for anything else”.

The Rosario recognized that there will be rotations on the last day and one of the names could be Leo Messi: “The reality is that he has been playing every game and it is very difficult not to count on him. It is a possibility that in the next game we will make rotations “.

Bolivia, the last hurdle of the group stage

Leo Messi’s Argentina faces the last day of group A against Bolivia with the ticket to the next round in his pocket. Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay must face each other and, except for surprise, the Argentines will qualify as first in the group and avoid Brazil, the other great favorite, until a hypothetical final in Maracanã.

The coach emphasized that the great virtue of the team is defensive solidity: “I think that in the games in which they scored us, they were specific situations. On the defensive, the team is doing well. Today there were players who worked very well for the team. The beauty of all this is the process. Enjoying the game is difficult, especially when they are friction meetings and very few it closes quickly “.