Copa América 2021: Santiago Ormeño’s message after his debut with the Peruvian National Team

Forward Santiago Ormeño has fulfilled his dream of defending the colors of a national team, by making his debut in the victory of the Peruvian National Team against the Selection of Colombia in the Copa América Brazil 2021.

Almost 24 hours after adding his first minutes with the Peruvian team, the attacker of the Emeralds of Leon He has manifested himself on social networks by showing his feelings after his debut in the continental tournament with an emotional message.

“Great victory against a very tough opponent. This is the way to go! Very happy to have been able to debut and be part of this team! LET’S GO @SeleccionPeru!”, He wrote next to some postcards of the game.

Great victory against a very tough opponent. This is the way to follow! Very happy to have been able to debut and be part of this team! LET’S GO @SeleccionPeru! pic.twitter.com/Kf6Ei7qfp4 – Santiago Ormeño (@santorme) June 21, 2021

It should be noted that striker Santiago Ormeño would have a new opportunity to play his first game as a starter with the Peruvian National Team when they face Ecuador in the fourth day of Group A in the Copa América.

@SeleccionPeru # UnidosPorNuestrosColores # ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/MTGHShS7sS – Peruvian Selection (@SeleccionPeru) June 21, 2021

