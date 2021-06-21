Copa América 2021: Santiago Ormeño makes his official debut with the Peruvian National Team (VIDEO)

After three days of waiting in the Copa América Brasil 2021, forward Santiago Ormeño has officially debuted with the Peruvian National Team during the match against the Selection of Colombia.

In the 82nd minute, the Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca gave entry to the attacker of the Emeralds of Leon instead of the offensive Gianluca Ladapula, having few chances in the game.

In the end, the Peruvian National Team obtained its first victory in the Copa América Brazil 2021 by winning by a score of 2-1 against the Colombian National Team, at the end of matchday 3 in Group A.