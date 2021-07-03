Copa América 2021: Santiago Ormeño and his message after missing a penalty in Peru vs Paraguay

Santiago Ormeño, striker for the Esmeraldas del León, is not having a great Copa América with the Peruvian National Team and now he had to miss one of the penalties in the shootout against the Paraguayan National Team, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

At the end of the match, in which the Peruvian National Team managed to prevail 4-3 in the penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals, Santiago Ormeño sent a message to the fans, apologizing for what happened.

“I am sad for having failed and I apologize to all the fans, however I am happy and calm about the great team we have and the family that we are. We did it, we are in the semifinals !!! Happy to continue learning from this great group, who will always support me. “

“You learn from mistakes and we will always get up. VIVA PERÚ CARAJO! “

Santiago Ormeño has seen activity in four Gold Cup matches, entering the matches against the national teams of Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Paraguay as a change; remaining so far without a goal.

