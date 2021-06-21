Copa América 2021: Peru surprises and beats Colombia by the minimum and stays alive

Peru left Colombia cold by beating it 1-2, with an own goal by defender Yerry Mina, in the closing match of the third date of Group B of the Copa América that was played at the Pedro Ludovico Olympic stadium in Goiania.

The game was dominated at the start by the team led by Reinaldo Rueda but that was not seen on the scoreboard that Peru opened in the 17th minute with a shot with the right from the center of the area by Sergio Peña.

However, in the 51st minute Miguel Borja took advantage of a deep pass to push Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese out of the way, knocking him down as he headed for goal. Referee Esteban Ostojich scored a penalty for Colombia and admonished Gallese. Borja himself cashed in 53 and gave Colombia a 1-1 draw.

But the play that gave Peru the victory came. An own goal from Yerry Mina in the 64th minute that left the score 1-2 for those led by ‘el Tigre’ Gareca. With the victory, Peru recovered and now occupies third place with three points, while Colombia retains second place with 4 units.

For Colombia, the outlook is difficult as this Wednesday, June 23, they will face the leader Brazil at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. While in the second hour Peru will face Ecuador at the Goiania Olympic Stadium, with a break for Venezuela.

