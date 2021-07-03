Copa América 2021: Peru beats Paraguay on penalties and advances to the semifinals (Video, Summary, Goals)

In a match not suitable for cardiac patients, the Peruvian National Team has become the first guest to the semifinals of the Copa América Brazil 2021, by beating the Paraguayan National Team in a penalty shoot-out after equaling 3-3 in time regulation, at the start of the quarterfinal round.

The Paraguayan team played the second half with ten players due to the expulsion of the captain and scorer Gustavo Gomez in the throes of the first half, in which Peru overcame a scare and went ahead 2-1.

The numerical disadvantage paradoxically served those of Eduardo Berizzo to play with more dynamics and speed and signal a temporary 2-2 with a goal on 54 from the defender Junior alonso. The teams reached that equality after a first half of a lot of pyrotechnics.

In a matter of 19 minutes Gianluca Lapadula signed a double that neutralized the advantage that Paraguay opened in the 11th minute with a goal from captain Gustavo Gómez after the collection of a free kick.

In the 21st the Italian striker with a Peruvian mother appeared to equalize the match at the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium. And at the edge of 40 minutes, the Benevento player born 31 years ago in Turin, established the comeback of the Blanquirroja.

Alonso’s transitional 2-2 was not the only emotion in the second half, as Yotún’s advantage arrived 10 minutes from the end, but the Peruvian team did not know how to maintain the advantage and allowed Ávalos to draw in 90. Before, in 85 , La Blanquirroja had lost by expulsion of André Carrillo.