Copa América 2021: Paraguay team loses Antonio Bareiro for the rest of the tournament

The Paraguay National Team has received the terrible news that winger Antonio Bareiro will miss the rest of the Copa América Brazil 2021, after suffering a serious injury ahead of the game against Uruguay.

Through its social networks, the Guaraní team released the medical report where it reveals that the offensive of the Freedom Club suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee.

“#Albirroja Player Antonio Bareiro’s medical report. After the magnetic resonance study performed, an anterior cruciate ligament tear injury and partial meniscus tear was confirmed. Strength, Antonio. Let’s come back stronger than ever!”, Says the medic report.

With this, the Paraguayan National Team will seek to advance to the next round of the Copa América Brasil 2021 facing the Uruguay national team without the presence of one of his top references on offense.

