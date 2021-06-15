Copa América 2021: Paraguay defeated Bolivia 3-1 | America’s Cup 2021

Ángel Romero, with a double, and Alejandro Romero Gamarra with a goal sealed the triumph of Paraguay 3-1 in a game that began losing with a penalty from Bolivia, which felt the last minute casualties due to covid and the early expulsion of Jaume Cuellar.

The comeback triumph guaranteed the leadership of Group A of the Copa América. Hours before Argentina and Chile had signed tables (1-1) in Rio de Janeiro. Uruguay will only debut on Thursday against Albiceleste.

Bolivia took the lead in their first attack, in the 9th minute, which was cleared by Santiago Arzamendia and sanctioned with a penalty that Erwin Saavedra executed a minute later.

The goal did not reflect what was seen: an Albirroja who came out for victory from minute one. In the 19th the Peruvian referee Diego Haro reviewed in the VAR an obstruction of the Bolivian goalkeeper inside the area to Gabriel Avalos, who was dismissed for a previous offside.

Pressure at all times from the Albirroja, who gained in depth in attack with the news of coach Eduardo Berizzo: Roberto Piris and Romero Gamara as a pair in midfield. The Paraguayans continued to generate and had the clearest scoring chance in minute 42, when Romero Gamarra did the hardest thing: to shoot wide while being a few meters from Cordano.

La Verde, with important casualties such as that of its scorer Marcelo Martins Moreno, focused on containing the rival while waiting for counterattacks with Saavedra as organizer and Gilbert Alvárez as the only man on top. The manifest inferiority of the Andeans deepened at the end of the first half with the red one to Cuellar for a double warning.

Berizzo’s men came out to liquidate in the second against a submissive Bolivian team who, in 59, saved the crossbar from what could have been the tying goal, at the whip of Romero Gamarro.

Paraguay continued without giving respite to the contrary, so that after three minutes came the equalizer, with a shot from outside the area marked by Romero Gamarra. Shortly after, Ángel Romero returned, with the second and with the Bolivians already giving up the attack.

In that second half there was only one offensive play by Bolivia, which led to a great shot by the recently-out Rodrigo Ramallo who was saved by Antony Silva. However, the third from Paraguay was chewed, which came with a double by Ángel Romero, the most outstanding along with the other Romero (Gamarra).