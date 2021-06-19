Copa América 2021: Lionel Scaloni’s letter to Guido Rodríguez after his goal against Uruguay

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina coach, stressed that both in the two knockout matches (Chile and Colombia) and in the debut against Chile in this Copa América despite the draws, the Albiceleste also deserved to win and that this Friday against Uruguay it was achieved with a “plus of rage”.

“In the previous matches, Argentina also deserved to win. We couldn’t for little things. Today it was achieved with a plus of anger and solidity so that they do not convert us, we were good in all facets. Today the team was very solid, “said the coach at a press conference.

“Guido (Rodríguez) was always with us, we have long appreciated his commitment. Today he had his opportunity and he took advantage of it very well. We think of Uruguay and we decided on these guys. We played in just over two days against Paraguay and we had to give them rest. I always say that all the players on the squad are here to play, it makes me very happy because it does the National Team very good, “analyzed the Albiceleste coach.

“This victory leaves us calm because the team was very good against a great rival. We always make all decisions for the good of the team, that is very clear,” he emphasized and when asked why ‘Kun’ Aguero did not enter: ” Because I put Correa for Lautaro (Martínez) “.

After the draw with Chile and the victory over Uruguay, Argentina will remain in Brasilia awaiting next Monday’s match against Paraguay for the third day of Group A, which has it leading with four units along with La Roja.

