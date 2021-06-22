Copa América 2021: Lionel Scaloni worried despite the triumph of Argentina against Paraguay

The Argentina National Team has become the first classified to the round of the Quarterfinals of the Copa América Brasil 2021, by winning by the minimum difference against the Selection of Paraguay, at the close of matchday 3 of Group B.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Lionel Scaloni said he was concerned about the physical condition of his players despite achieving their pass to the next phase of the continental tournament.

Read also: FIFA does not want to pay millionaire taxes for organizing the 2026 World Cup and threatens to take away its headquarters

“What worries me today is the physical condition of the players. The conditions were not the best to play. The second half is also a merit of Paraguay. Obviously there are things to improve, as in all games.”

# CopaAmérica ️ @lioscaloni: “What worries me today is the physical condition of the players. The conditions were not the best to play. The second half is also a merit of Paraguay. Obviously there are things to improve, as in all the games”. – Argentina National Team (@Argentina) June 22, 2021

“Paraguay was fresh and we had come to play very recently. In the second half, the team tried not to generate chances and, at times, they looked for something else,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist announced that possibly in the last commitment in the group stage there will be changes within his starting lineup, to face the fresh knockout phase.

Read also: Copa América: Arturo Vidal responds to rumors about alleged party during Chile concentration

# CopaAmérica ️ @lioscaloni: “Paraguay was fresh and we had come to play very recently. In the second half, the team tried not to generate chances and, at times, they looked for something else.” – Argentina National Team (@Argentina) June 22, 2021

“It is a possibility that the next game we will make rotations. Having qualified gives us peace of mind. Now we will regain strength and training,” he said.