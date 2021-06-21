Copa América 2021: Lionel Scaloni asks not to underestimate Paraguay before the game

The Argentine National Team is looking to stay at the top of group B and get closer to the next round of the Copa América Brasil 2021, when it faces its counterpart from Paraguay, at the end of day 3 of the tournament.

In a press videoconference at the camp of the national team, the coach Lionel scaloni He affirmed that the Guaraní team will not be an easy rival to beat and that they will face the game seriously.

“Paraguay is a very uncomfortable, very difficult opponent who knows what he’s playing at. He has a great coach,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist highlighted the leadership and quality that he shows in each game with the Argentine National Team. Lionel messi, signaling him as the maximum reference in his game scheme.

“I think Messi’s leadership is always the same on the pitch. Outside he is a spectacular boy, who leads the group as he has always done,” he stressed.

