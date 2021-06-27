Copa América 2021: Lionel Scaloni and his warning to Brazil in the face of an eventual final

The Argentine National Team will seek to close the group stage of the Copa América Brasil 2021 undefeated, when it faces the Selection of Bolivia on day 5 of sector B of the continental tournament.

In a press video conference, the coach Lionel scaloni He dedicated a message to the Brazilian National Team about the possibility that they will have to face them in an eventual final of the Conmebol competition.

“The last game that Brazil lost was with Argentina, it was an even match. Between two such powerful teams, anything can happen. It is a consolidated team, but nothing should be ruled out,” he said.

Regarding his favorite to win the Copa América Brasil 2021, the Argentine strategist avoided giving the name of any selection, exposing the demand that the albiceleste has when it participates in each tournament.

“Argentina always has a responsibility when facing a competition. I am not interested in talking about candidates because we focus on our growth as a team. Each game is one more test,” he declared.

