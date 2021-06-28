Copa América 2021: Lionel Messi starts with Argentina against Bolivia

Despite having his place assured in the next round of the Copa América Brazil 2021, forward Lionel Messi will not have a rest and will start with the Argentine National Team in the game against Selection of Bolivia.

In a press video conference, the coach Lionel scaloni has confirmed the eleven players who will start the game against the Bolivians and highlighting that the star of the Barcelona it is the only insurance as the holder.

“The team is confirmed: we are going with Armani, Montiel, Pezzella, L. Martínez, Acuña, G. Rodríguez, Palacios, A. Gómez, A. Correa, Messi and Agüero.”

“In this selection there is only one player who has the title assured and everyone knows who he is. The rest have to earn it. For us it is important that no one relax and that they continue to demonstrate game after game. They know it very well.”

“I think that #Messi is all said. We are proud to have it and convinced that it will give us more joy,” he said.

