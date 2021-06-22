Copa América 2021: Lionel Messi equals Javier Mascherano’s historic mark with Argentina

The Argentine National Team is looking to get closer to the next round of the Copa América Brasil 2021, when it meets in the Brasilia National Stadium to its similar of Paraguay, at the close of matchday 3 in Group B.

After confirming that he will start as a starter against the Guaraní team, forward Lionel Messi has equaled the historical mark of the former footballer Javier Mascherano with the Albiceleste with the most participations.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori launches look after reporting to El Tri (PHOTO)

Through Twitter, the Argentine National Team congratulated the attacker of the Barcelona after reaching the number of 147 games played in his career with the national team with the following message.

Lionel #Messi, at the top: he equaled Javier Mascherano as the player with the most presence in the National Team @Argentina Come on, captain! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/V9ewhrF1dq – Argentina National Team (@Argentina) June 22, 2021

“Lionel #Messi, at the top: he equaled Javier Mascherano as the player with the most presence in the National Team @Argentina Come on, captain!” They wrote.

It should be noted that striker Lionel Messi is already the top scorer in the history of the Argentine National Team, adding 73 annotations in 147 matches played in his career with the Albiceleste.

Read also: Euro 2021: Luis Enrique prepares 4 changes in Spain for the match vs Slovakia

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Copa América 2020 Lionel Messi Argentina National Team