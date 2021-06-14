Copa América 2021: Lionel Messi declarations prior to debut | America’s Cup 2021

Lionel Messi is ready to shine with Argentina in the Copa América, and this Monday, at 4 in the afternoon Colombian time, he will have his first match with the albiceleste when at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, he faces the Selection of Chile.

The 33-year-old Argentine star hopes to achieve one of his big dreams in 2021: a title with the national team.

Before the match against the southern team, ‘la flea’ spoke to the media and assured that his great desire is to get a title with Argentina, he knows that it will not be easy, but as long as he is fit he will try as in the past.

“I am always available to be with the National Team and give my best. My biggest dream is to be able to get a title with the National Team. I was very close many times and unfortunately it was not given to me. I will try to keep looking for it until I can, until it happens, Until the coach who is there says that I can be there and contribute things to the group and the team, I will always be there and fight with that dream. I was lucky to win everything at the club level and at the individual level, but it would be very nice to be able to achieve something with the Selection too, “he said.

Likewise, Messi beat the duel against Chile, in which he hopes to get the first three points that will allow him to dream of the Cup.

“We need an important victory. We have been doing things well, we have been growing but we need to win. More at the beginning of the Copa América, where it is important to start with the three points because it gives you peace of mind for what is coming. We know it will be very difficult, that we are playing against Chile again, that we know each other a lot. We know the tough opponent that we are going to find, but hopefully we can achieve it because it will be important for the whole group and it will give the peace of mind to start with the three points to later continue, “he concluded.