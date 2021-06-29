Copa América 2021: Lionel imposes a new brand with the Argentine National Team

The Argentine National Team will seek to close the group stage with an undefeated step by facing the Selection of Bolivia, at the closing of the activity in Group B of the Copa América Brasil 2021 for the direct elimination round.

Forward Lionel Messi continues to write his name in the Albiceleste history books, becoming the player with the most appearances for the national team, surpassing the former footballer. Javier Mascherano.

Through Twitter, the Argentina National Team congratulated the Barcelona attacker on reaching the number of 148 games played in his career with the Albiceleste with an emotional message on social networks.

“Lionel #Messi, at the top: the Argentine captain is the player with the most presence in the National Team @Argentina Come on, Leo!” They wrote.

At the moment, forward Lionel Messi orchestrates the defeat of the Argentine National Team by a score of 3-0 against the Bolivian National Team, with a double and an assist to his teammate Papu Gómez.

