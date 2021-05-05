Copa América 2021: Insecurity in Colombia and pandemic in Argentina put the tournament at risk

The America’s Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in Colombia and Argentina it could be postponed once again due to the recent disturbances that have occurred in the coffee-growing country, in addition to the health contingency problems experienced in Argentina with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tense political and social climate in Colombia, added to the problems to control the pandemic in Argentina could put at risk the celebration of the oldest national team tournament in the world, as there would be no guarantees for it to take place.

“The Copa América cannot be played.

Argentina cannot control the Pandemic. Colombia is experiencing a time of violence and protests. This is impossible. Sad but it is reality ”, published the Argentine journalist.

The Copa América was originally planned to be held in 2020, this with the intention of splicing the calendar with the European Cup of Nations, but the arrival of the pandemic caused its postponement for this 2021.

The intention was to play the Copa América in even-numbered years, with a subsequent tournament being held in 2024.

Given this situation, it is rumored that Conmebol could once again consider developing the tournament in the United States, as it did in its Centennial edition.

In 2016, Chile was crowned champion of that edition, the first to be held in a country outside the Conmebol area

For this edition, the format of the Copa América changed due to the fact that the invited teams (Qatar and Australia) declined their participation.

The participating teams will be divided into two zones. North Zone: The national teams of Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. South Zone: The teams of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

