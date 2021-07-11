Copa América 2021: how is the scorers table and who is the top scorer | Lionel Messi | Neymar | Lapadula | Luis Diaz

The 2021 edition of the America’s Cup 2021 with the title won by the Argentine National Team after beating Brazil in the definition. But the scorers’ stat failed to move after Gianluca Lapadula scored a goal in the match for third place between Colombia and Peru, the Peruvian striker reached Lionel messi on the scorers table. In addition, Luis Díaz scored a double and joined the leadership of the individual table. All three have four points.

The third place was contested and had as winner Colombia, which was imposed in a meeting that finished 3-2. The goals were from Juan Cuadrado and Luis Díaz double for El Cafetero, while for the team led by Ricardo Gareca Yashimir Yotún and Gianluca Lapadula.

With this match, Gianluca Lapadula tied Lionel Messi in the scorers’ table, just like Luis Díaz. Although the Argentine star still has to play the final against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium this Saturday, July 10.

In the first instance, the captain of the Argentina Selection he celebrated against Chile on the opening day of the tournament. Later, he stood out and was the author of a double against Bolivia in the last date of Group A. In his most recent presentation, the forward was the figure of the team led by Lionel scaloni and sealed the win against Ecuador in the quarters.

Brazil will be measured in the final with Argentina and Peru with Colombia, for the bronze medal: Who will finish as the top scorer in the Copa América? Can Messi score to stay with the lead alone?

Copa América 2021: this is the scorers table

