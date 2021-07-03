Copa América 2021: Gabriel Jesús gives a tremendous kick to Eugenio Mena in Brazil vs Chile (VIDEO)

Forward Gabriel Jesús has stolen the glances on social networks, after leaving the Brazilian National Team with one less player in the game corresponding to the Quarterfinals against the Chile selection in the Copa América 2021.

In the 48th minute, the attacker of the Manchester City in his attempt to keep the ball, he ended up kicking the defender in the chest Eugenio Mena who fell semi knocked out on the pitch.

Without thinking twice and without reviewing it in the VAR, the whistle of the game showed the red card to striker Gabriel Jesús and left the team of the canarinha that the coach directs Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ with one less footballer for the rest of the game.

It should be noted that the Brazilian National Team and the Chilean National Team will seek to become the second semifinalist in the Copa América 2021, where the Selection of Peru that eliminated in the Quarterfinals the Selection of Paraguay.

