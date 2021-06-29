Copa América 2021: Defined the qualifiers and their matches in the Quarter-Finals

This Monday, June 28, the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021 were defined, with the end of the matches of Day 5 of Group A, leaving the Bolivian and Venezuelan national teams as the eliminated ones.

In Group B, the Brazilian National Team qualified in first place undefeated, followed by Peru as second place, Colombia as third and Ecuador, which achieved its pass after drawing with Brazil, as fourth place; leaving Venezuela as last place with two points.

In Group A, the Argentine National Team classified as first in the group, followed by Uruguay as second place, Paraguay as third and Chile as fourth place; with the Bolivian National Team eliminated before Matchday 5, without scoring points.

The quarterfinal matches will be played next Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, to define the four best teams in the tournament.

This is how the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021 will be played Peru vs Paraguay, Friday, July 2

Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium Brazil vs Chile, Friday, July 2

Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium Uruguay vs Colombia, Saturday, July 3

Mané Garrincha Stadium Argentina vs Ecuador, Saturday, July 3

