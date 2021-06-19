Copa América 2021: Conmebol punishes the captain of Bolivia for comments against him

After he complained against Conmebol for the 2021 America Cup, putting everyone involved at risk, Marcelo Martins Moreno, captain of the Bolivian National Team, was sanctioned by the South American body.

Through an official statement, the Conmebol He reported that Marcelo martins He would be sanctioned with a suspension match and a fine of $ 20,000, following his statements after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Suspend the player Marcelo Martins Moreno for one game, consequently the player is automatically suspended for the next game of his selection”, indicates the conmebol in its statement.

The scorer of the Bolivian National Team got sick a couple of days ago and attacked Conmebol with everything through his Instagram account, writing “Thanks to you from Conmebol for this. All the blame is entirely on you !!! ”.

Bolivia was one of the teams affected by Covid-19, as it reported three cases before the start of the Copa América. In addition, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, and Chile have also reported positive cases at their campuses.

