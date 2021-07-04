Copa América 2021: Colombia vs Argentina, when and where the semifinal will be played

This Saturday, July 3, the second semifinal of the Copa América 2021 was defined, after the quarter-final matches were played that left the Argentine National Team and the Colombian National Team as the winners, who will face next Tuesday 6 July in the Mane Garrincha Stadium.

In the first match of the quarterfinals, the Colombian National Team and the Uruguay National Team couldn’t hurt each other in ninety minutes and everything was defined in the penalty shootout, in which David Ospina, a coffee goalkeeper, became hero of the series and gave the pass to the Colombians.

In the second crossing of the quarterfinals, the Argentine National Team, led by Lionel Messi, managed to beat Ecuador’s team 3-0, with a score from Rodrigo de Paul, Lautaro Martínez and Messi, in a very difficult match.

Argentina vs Colombia match data Argentina and Colombia have met 14 times in the Copa América, with a balance of three victories for the Colombians, four draws and seven victories for the Albiceleste team. The last duel between these two teams occurred in the Conmebol Qualifiers towards Qatar 2022, which ended tied at two goals. Argentina reaches the semifinals undefeated, after having achieved three victories and a draw, being together with Brazil the only teams that have not lost.

