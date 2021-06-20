Copa América 2021: Chile’s national team confirms the breach of the health bubble

The Chilean National Team is in the eye of the hurricane ahead of its third game in the Group stage of the Copa América Brazil 2021 against the Uruguay national team, by breaking the health bubble in its concentration.

Through Twitter, the Chilean Soccer Federation issued a statement where they revealed that they gave the entry of an outside person without authorization and sanctioning the campus with an economic fine.

“The Chilean Soccer Federation and the coaching staff of the Chilean Adult Male National Team recognize the breach of the health bubble of the delegation that participates in the Copa América, with the unauthorized entry of a hairdresser who, despite having an exam PCR negative, he should not have come into contact with the players. “

“Those involved will be financially sanctioned. We regret what caused this situation and we inform that all the members of the delegation had a negative PCR test this Saturday, June 19,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the Chilean National Team has not commented on the situation that the footballers Jean Meneses, Guillermo Maripan, Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel, Pablo Galdames, Pablo Aranguiz and Eduardo Vargas will hold a party with women at the concentration hotel.

