Copa América 2021: Chile demonstrates against Nike for lack of payments

The Chilean National Team presents extra-court problems in this Copa América 2021, which caused a modification in its uniform for the duel of this day 2 against the Bolivian National Team, when it came out with a patch on its jersey.

Through social networks, the “Todo Sobre T-shirts” account shared an image of the Chilean team’s dressing room, where you can see the shirts with a patch where the Nike logo, the sponsoring brand of the Andean team, normally goes.

This action came as a result of payment problems by the sponsoring brand of Chile, so, after several months of debt, La Roja decided to take action on the matter in the middle of the Copa América.

This certainly brings back memories of 2007, when they were in dispute with Brooks and wore unbranded uniforms in two games. In the end they remained linked until 2010.

Now everything seems to indicate that the Andean team will play its next matches with this patch of the Chilean flag, at least until the contract they have with Nike ends.

This is not the first time that the Chilean National Team has to carry out this type of action, since in 2007 they played with uniforms without a sponsor after payment problems by the Brooks brand.

