Copa América 2021: Brazil vs Peru, when and where the Semifinal will be played

This Friday, July 2, the first semifinal of the Copa América 2021 was defined, as the Peruvian National Team will face the Brazilian National Team on Monday, July 5 in Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, at 6:00 pm, Mexico time.

In the first duel of the quarterfinals, the Peruvian National Team tied with three goals in a tremendous match against the Paraguayan National Team, to later prevail 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.

For its part, the Brazilian National Team, which advanced as the leader of Group B, eliminated by a score of 1-0 the Chilean National Team, which came fourth in Group A, in a controversial match.

The other semifinal will be defined this Saturday, July 3, between Uruguay vs Colombia and Argentina vs Ecuador.

Brazil vs Peru match data Brazil and Peru met in the group stage of this Copa América, resulting in a 4-0 win by defeat in favor of Canarinha. In Copa América, Brazil and Peru have met on a total of 20 occasions, with three victories for the Peruvians, three draws and 14 victories for the Brazilians. Under Tite, Brazil has only lost four games, one of them being a friendly against Peru on September 11, 2019.

