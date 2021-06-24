Copa América 2021: Arturo Vidal’s emotional message prior to the game between Chile and Paraguay

Despite the rumors of the supposed party in the concentration hotel in the Copa América Brasil 2021, the Chilean National Team remains firm in achieving its pass to the next round of the Continental tournament when it faces the Selection of Paraguay on matchday 4 of Group B.

After being the main target of the comments of the detractors of the Red team, the midfielder Arturo Vidal has given his face to the fans with a forceful message on social networks.

“The only way to do a good job is to love what you do !!! and I always represented these colors with love and conviction … let’s go Chile, damn it !!!”, he wrote along with some photos kissing the shield of the Chilean National Team.

The Chilean National Team will seek to secure its place in the next round of the Copa América Brasil 2021, when it faces the Paraguayan National Team this Thursday, June 24, in the action of Matchday 4 of Group B.

