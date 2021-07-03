Copa América 2021: Arturo Vidal explodes against the referee and calls him a “little clown”

The Chilean National Team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa América, against the Brazilian National Team, and Arturo vidal, captain of the Andean team, was quite annoyed with the work of the whistlers against Canarinha.

In statements at the end of the match, “King Arthur” stated that in this type of encounter, especially against Brazil, you need a serious referee and not be “the clown”, as happened in this duel.

“When you play against Brazil you need a referee who has his pants on well, not one who wants to be the protagonist.”

“A fair referee was needed, not one who wanted to be a clown. I am very sad about that “

The Chilean National Team fell by a score of 1-0 against the Brazilian National Team, in a duel where, especially in the final minutes, the atmosphere between the players of both teams began to heat up.

On the other hand, the Brazilian National Team already knows its next rival, as it will face the Peruvian National Team in the semifinals of the Copa América on Monday, July 5.

