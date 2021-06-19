Copa América 2021: Argentina defeats Uruguay with a goal from Guido Rodríguez

A goal from Guido Rodríguez was enough for Argentina to beat Uruguay 1-0 this Friday at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia for the second day of Group A of the Copa América.

In the 32nd match between these teams in the tournament, the Albiceleste won their fifteenth victory against their rival in the Río de La Plata classic, which has not defeated Argentina since 1989 and debuted this Friday in this edition.

Argentina took the lead in the 13th minute through Spanish Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez, who finished off a brilliant cross from Lionel Messi with a powerful header.

At 27 minutes, Edinson Cavani fell in the area after receiving a foul from Rodrígurez, the Charrúa claimed the Brazilian referee Wilson Sampaio, but there was not even a VAR review and the central defender continued the game.

With the victory, Argentina accumulates 4 points and leads the ranking, followed by Chile with the same score, Paraguay with 3 integers and Uruguay and Bolivia without points.

The third day of the zone will be played on Monday, June 21 with the Uruguay-Chile and Argentina-Paraguay matches. Bolivia will rest.

