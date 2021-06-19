Copa América 2021: Ángel Di María asks not to trust himself after the triumph of Argentina against Uruguay

The Argentine national team has retaken the leadership of Group B in the Copa América Brasil 2021, by imposing by the minimum difference to the Uruguay national team, in a new edition of the Río de la Plata Classic.

In an interview in the mixed zone after the match, the winger Ángel Di María affirmed that the Albiceleste national team must remain firm in being able to achieve the results to get closer to the goal of winning the Copa América.

“We have to try to continue down this path,” he declared.

In addition, the offensive of the Paris Saint Germain stressed that the victory takes more relevance against the rival they faced, who is one of the favorites to achieve the highest honors in the continental tournament.

“Today it was possible to achieve a victory against a rival who always fights for the title,” he explained.

