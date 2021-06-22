Copa América 2021: Álvaro Morales throws a dart against Lionel Messi after the triumph of Argentina

Forward Lionel Messi has once again written his name in the history of the Argentine National Team, when he played his 147th match with the Albiceleste in the victory over Paraguay, on matchday 3 of the Copa América Brasil 2021.

Despite the special moment, Alvaro Morales, the narrator and commentator of ESPN, has dedicated a special message to the attacker of the Barcelona after his performance in the 90 minutes against the Guaraní team.

“Kun, Di María, Papu … Messisito has nothing. Nothing! Hahahaha”.

“Messisito has more turnovers than goals in the last two games,” he wrote.

The Argentine National Team has secured its place in the Quarterfinal round of the Copa América Brasil 2021 by staying at the top of Group B with seven units with one game remaining.

