Copa América 2021: Álvaro Morales tears Lionel Messi to pieces despite his great game against Bolivia

Forward Lionel Messi has had a special moment with the Argentine National Team by converting a double and an assist in his 148th game in his career with the Albiceleste in the victory against the Selection of Bolivia at the closing of the group stage of the Copa América Brazil 2021.

Despite this, Alvaro Morales, the narrator, commentator and host of ESPN, he lashed out against the star of the Barcelona in social networks, despite becoming the player with the most participation with the national team.

“Papu Gómez is great! He fixes Messisito’s play!”

“A bulging goal, a penalty and … against the Bolivian team. Thus, Messisito.”

“The Albiceleste National Team wins it with Papu’s goal. The other two goals from Messisito are for nothing more.

“What counts for Albiceleste’s third goal is Kun’s pass. The other was an obligation for any player.”

“Messisito should not be marked out of place. He missed it in front of the goalkeeper,” he wrote.

